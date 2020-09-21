OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"There have been 143,649 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 9,217 deaths. 87% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada tested an average of 47,111 people daily over the past week with 1.4% testing positive. As of Friday September 18th, the average daily case count was reported as 849 across Canada during the previous seven days. As some provinces and territories do not report new cases over the weekend, the next update for the average daily case count will be provided on Tuesday, once these numbers have been compiled.

With 875 new cases reported across Canada yesterday and more expected from provinces that report their weekend reports on Monday, we are seeing the transmission that occurred up to two weeks ago. That means there is a lot of virus circulating and things will only get worse if we don't all do our best to slow the spread of COVID-19. The fact is public health authorities can't solve this on their own, it will take all of us working together to bring things back to a safer slow burn.

Monday's motivation is to examine our efforts and think about how we can tighten things up to be part of the solution. Here is a short check list of the top things we all need to be doing to improve our position on the defence:

We should all be aware that staying home and away from others is a must if experiencing any symptoms, even if mild. Find out more about symptoms of COVID-19 and know how to get tested.

Rethink your bubble. It should be limited to your existing household and/or a small, consistent and trusted number of in-person contacts. Smaller is safer.

Personal protective measures like physical distancing, handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes are a first line of defence and the guard we must never let down.

Wearing a non-medical mask in closed spaces, crowded places or close contact situations and when physical distancing is difficult is an important added layer of protection. Remember, anyone can be infected and some people can spread the virus even before they show symptoms.

For more on these measures and others ways to protect yourself and others, read my backgrounder on COVID-19 Information and Resources. Finally, be aware of the risks for exposure in your area and make informed decisions based on the latest advice, including following the recommendations set out by your provincial/territorial/local public health authorities."

