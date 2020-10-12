OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"There have been 181,864 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 9,613 deaths. Over the past week, labs across Canada have tested an average of over 71,000 people daily, with 2.5% testing positive. As some provinces and territories do not provide updates over the weekend, the next update for the average daily counts of cases, current hospitalizations and deaths will be provided on Wednesday, once these numbers have been compiled.

Today, I invite everyone to give thanks to our public health and health workforce, including long-term care home staff, for their herculean efforts in helping manage the pandemic. Their work has never been more challenging and I know we are all grateful for their ongoing dedication to reduce the spread of infection, care for those who fall ill and keep our communities safe.

I also wish to thank all Canadians who have followed the public health practices that we know work in preventing the spread of COVID-19, including those who are celebrating Thanksgiving safely by keeping their in-person contacts low. I recognize that at times it can be challenging to keep up with these practices, but in sticking to them, you helped us flatten the curve in the spring. Now, as we grapple with high infection rates in many parts of the country, we need your dedication again.

Keep your in-person contacts low

Keep your distance

Wash your hands frequently

Wear a mask in closed spaces, crowded places and where distancing is difficult

Stay home and self-isolate when you have symptoms, even mild ones

Download the COVID Alert app, if it's available in your jurisdiction, and follow the advice of your local public health authorities.

I am personally grateful that so many Canadians are acting on public health advice to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities. This weekend, let's celebrate together while apart."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Contacts, Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]