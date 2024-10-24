OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, my annual report on the state of public health in Canada, entitled Realizing the Future of Vaccination for Public Health, was tabled in Parliament by the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health.

Vaccination is one of the most significant public health achievements in modern history, helping people to live longer and healthier lives. In fact, over the past 50 years, researchers estimate vaccines have saved over 150 million lives worldwide. In addition to direct health benefits, vaccination also provides important social and economic benefits, such as reduced sick time in schools and workplaces, and increased job productivity. Vaccination can also help reduce the burden on our healthcare system by reducing hospitalizations and the need for medical care.

Although vaccination is a foundation of public health practice, we haven't taken full advantage of its potential to tackle existing and emerging public health threats. Gaps in vaccination access and uptake in Canada, fueled in part by the spread of mis- and disinformation, have led to an increase in vaccine-preventable outbreaks, such as measles and pertussis. Some populations also face disproportionate barriers to vaccination such as those living in rural and remote areas, individuals who have difficulties connecting with health services, or those who have experienced stigma in the health system.

The public health system must be prepared to take advantage of scientific breakthroughs in vaccine technology. In the coming years, new vaccines will have the potential to address an expanding range of health threats, including the treatment of chronic diseases, cancers, and anti-microbial resistant pathogens. New ways to administer vaccines are also emerging, such as nasal vaccines and microneedle patches, that could help improve the vaccination experience, enhancing the acceptability and accessibility of vaccines.

This is why we must strive to create the conditions for everyone in Canada to experience the full benefits of vaccination at every stage of life.

Strengthening our vaccination system now and into the future

To help realize this vision, we must address gaps in our current vaccination system. This includes working with partners across governments and communities to reduce vaccination inequities and improve access to vaccines. Promising examples from the pandemic include setting up mobile clinics and community health workers to reach people who have difficulties in connecting with care, and providing trusted healthcare professionals with the resources to support the vaccination needs of their communities. Public health also has a responsibility to integrate rights-based approaches in vaccination for First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples. Protecting these rights and supporting self-determination is fundamental to the health and well-being of Indigenous Peoples.

More timely and comprehensive data is required to better understand and respond to population health needs and evolving public health threats. Strengthening vaccination data and evidence systems will help to identify vaccination coverage gaps, barriers to vaccination and how to meet the needs of communities as equitably and responsibly as possible.

Looking to the future, it will also be important to evaluate the high cost of introducing and delivering new vaccines, as well as evaluating vaccination programs, against their health and economic benefits for society. By being more strategic we will help minimize health risks while ensuring that public funds are allocated in a sustainable and impactful manner.

Public health can continue to play a leadership role in helping plan for the future of vaccination. We need vaccine research, development and implementation to be rooted in equity, based on the best available evidence, and driven by population health needs in Canada. By considering this work alongside the development of pandemic preparedness plans, we can help ensure that we are ready to act in the face of future public health emergencies.

Now is the opportune time to reflect on the lessons we've learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and mpox. By strengthening our vaccination system, we can improve the health and well-being of all people in Canada and contribute to global health security.

