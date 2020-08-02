OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"There have been 116,599 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 8,941 deaths. 87% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested 4,098,752 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 40,665 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive and an average of 461 cases were reported daily from across the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many changes to our daily lives. You may be feeling a range of different emotions during this time, and that's okay. You are not alone if you feel that COVID-19 has made it more challenging to maintain your emotional and psychological well-being, but we can overcome these challenges together. There are many things we can do to take care of our mental health and it is especially important to do so during the pandemic. The Public Health Agency of Canada has published tips on how to take care of your mental and physical health during this time.

Should you require mental health supports, there are resources available to help. The Wellness Together Canada portal for mental wellness and substance use issues offers a wide range of resources and support for Canadians. You can access support workers, social workers, psychologists and other professionals for confidential chat sessions or phone calls though the link above or by texting WELLNESS to: 686868 for youth and 741741 for adults.

Alternately, you can call your primary health provider, a registered psychologist, or another mental health provider in your community. Kids Help Phone is also available 24 hours a day to Canadians aged 5 to 29 who want confidential and anonymous care from professional counsellors. Just call 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) or text CONNECT to 686868.

If you are in immediate danger or need urgent medical support, call 911. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call the Canada Suicide Prevention Service at 1-833-456-4566 (24/7). If you are experiencing family violence or gender-based violence, you can access services and supports in your province or territory. The health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic go beyond the illness itself. By taking steps to care for our mental health, we can improve our overall health.

By increasing our COVID-19 know-how and avoiding high-risk setting/situations as much as possible, Canadians can keep transmission low and minimize the impact of COVID-19 in Canada – for us, for our families, for everyone. You can find resources here to help guide you."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]