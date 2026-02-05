OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - I was pleased to see the announcement from the Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions), that the Grant program for the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) and the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program (ITAVP) in Quebec has been extended for another three years.

The CVITP has existed since 1971 and has been helping taxpayers with a modest income and a simple tax situation to file their returns for free. These clinics are hosted by community organizations, with support from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), and are mostly run by volunteers.

However, after the CRA discontinued its grants and contributions program in 2011, there was no mechanism for it to provide direct monetary support to host organizations until the CVITP Grant started in February 2021. The Grant was introduced after our Office published the systemic examination report Reaching Out in May 2020, in which we recommended that the CRA reinstate the grants and contributions program.

Initially a three-year pilot program, the CVITP Grant has been helping host organizations offset the cost of running free tax clinics based on the number of returns filed. After initial success, the pilot was extended for an additional year twice before most recently being renewed for an additional three years.

The CRA has not yet confirmed the funding model for the Grant for the next three years. Before last year, host organizations received $5 per return filed as well as a flat amount ($500 if they filed between 10 and 49 returns, and $1,500 for 50 or more), but last year the CRA only provided the $5 per return. It also discontinued the supplemental amounts for organizations working in rural and Indigenous communities.

In our 2023–2024 annual report, we had encouraged the CRA to "continue to provide supplemental grant amounts to those that serve Indigenous communities and those organizations that operate in Northern, rural and remote communities." With the funding model for the next three years still under development, we strongly encourage the CRA to bring back the supplemental amounts to support these communities.

While we were pleased to learn that organizations can count on funding for the next three years, we are eager to see the details of the funding model that the CRA will release in the spring. We encourage the CRA to choose a model that best supports vulnerable taxpayers and their communities. Even in a period of fiscal constraint, it is essential that the CRA and federal government continue to support all taxpayers, especially the most vulnerable, in meeting their tax obligations and receiving the benefits and credits they are legally entitled to.

Mr. François Boileau, Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

Background information

The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson works independently from the CRA. Canadians can submit complaints to the Office if they feel they are not receiving the appropriate service from the CRA and its Service Feedback Program. Our main objective is to improve the service the CRA provides to taxpayers and benefit recipients by reviewing individual service complaints and service issues that affect more than one person or a segment of the population.

The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson assists, advises and informs the Minister of Finance and National Revenue about matters relating to services provided by the CRA. The Ombudsperson ensures, in particular, that the CRA respects eight of the service rights outlined in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

