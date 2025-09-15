National Coaches Week is an opportunity to recognize the invaluable role these leaders play in Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Sport has the power to bring people together, strengthen communities, and build a healthier Canada. Behind every athlete's journey stands a coach who does more than teach skills.

Coaches are leaders who unlock the potential of the people they guide.

They inspire confidence, spark determination, and nurture a love of sport. They help create safe and welcoming spaces where everyone can grow, feel a sense of belonging, and thrive. Their dedication fuels dreams and unites Canadians, one play at a time.

This is National Coaches Week and it is our opportunity to celebrate these leaders and recognize the invaluable role they play in shaping lives and strengthening sport in Canada.

To all the coaches who give so much of their time, energy, and expertise to make sport a positive and meaningful experience—thank you. Your dedication makes a lasting difference for athletes and communities across the country.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

