Statement from Minister Valdez and Secretary of State van Koeverden on FIFA World Cup 2026™

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), and the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), issued the following statement on FIFA World Cup 2026™:

"Today, the eyes of the world are on Canada as we host our opening match of the FIFA World Cup™, a global event that unites people through a shared love of sport and celebrates the power of connection across cultures and communities. Canada is excited to be hosting FIFA World Cup 2026™ alongside Mexico and the United States.

"This tournament represents a significant opportunity for Canada's tourism sector and for the many small and medium-sized businesses that are at its heart. Millions of visitors are expected to travel for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, and they will be staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants, shopping at our local businesses, visiting our attractions and experiencing the warmth of our communities across the country. These visits will generate meaningful economic benefits for local businesses, support jobs and contribute to growth in our communities.

"Tourism is a key driver of Canada's economy and one of the country's top service exports, accounting for over 13% of its total value. Supporting over 280,000 businesses and employing more than two million people nationwide, the sector contributes billions of dollars to Canada's GDP each year and plays a vital role in the success of main streets, rural communities and urban centres alike. For many small businesses, especially in hospitality, food services, retail and cultural industries, major international events like the FIFA World Cup™ can represent a critical moment to attract new customers, increase revenues and build long-term resilience.

"Large-scale events such as the FIFA World Cup™ also strengthen Canada's position as a leading global destination. They provide a platform to showcase our world-class infrastructure, vibrant cities and diverse regions, while encouraging repeat visits and long-term tourism growth. Visitors who experience Canada during moments like this make lasting memories and often return, helping to sustain businesses and communities well beyond the event itself.

"Our government remains committed to supporting Canada's tourism sector and ensuring it continues to grow, innovate and thrive. We are working closely with provinces, territories, Indigenous partners and industry to strengthen the sector, improve access to opportunities and build a strong and inclusive tourism economy.

"From its dynamic cities to its breathtaking natural landscapes, Canada offers unique and memorable experiences for visitors. FIFA World Cup 2026™ is an opportunity to highlight the energy, diversity and hospitality that define our country and to showcase the incredible talent, creativity and dedication of the people who bring our tourism sector to life.

"As we welcome fans, let's also celebrate the strength of Canada's tourism sector and the businesses and workers who leave their mark on domestic and international visitors, every day. During the FIFA World Cup™ and beyond, I encourage all to explore our communities, support local businesses and discover all that Canada has to offer."

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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]