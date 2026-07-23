Government of Canada launches public consultation on AI transparency

Public feedback will help shape next steps to advance safe, responsible and reliable AI in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) systems are playing an increasingly important role in Canadians' daily lives and in the operations of businesses across the country. As AI adoption accelerates, Canadians and businesses need clear, accessible information to understand when they are interacting with AI systems, assess the origin of online content and make informed decisions about the use and adoption of AI technologies. Strengthening transparency around AI systems is essential to building trust, supporting innovation and ensuring AI can be used safely and responsibly.

Today, the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, announced a public consultation seeking views on how to strengthen transparency for AI systems and AI-generated outputs.

The public consultation supports the Government of Canada's commitment to advancing AI transparency as outlined in Canada's National Artificial Intelligence Strategy: AI for All and centres on:

detecting and identifying AI-generated content

helping individuals know when they are interacting with an AI system

improving access to consistent, understandable information about AI systems, including their development, capabilities and limitations

enabling the tracking of serious incidents related to AI systems

advancing ways to better track the activities and interactions of AI agents

Canadians and residents of Canada are invited to read the discussion paper and to share their views on these topics and on actions the Government of Canada should consider to support greater transparency for AI systems and their outputs.

The consultation will run from July 23 to September 23, 2026. Anyone with an interest in shaping Canada's AI future is encouraged to participate. Feedback will inform the government's next steps to advance safe, responsible and reliable AI in Canada.

Quote

"AI adoption moves at the speed of trust. Canadians need to know when they are interacting with AI systems, when content has been generated or altered by AI, and what these systems can and cannot do. Through AI for All, we are building a Canadian approach that protects people, creates opportunity and strengthens our sovereign control over this defining technology. This consultation will help ensure Canadians have a voice in shaping practical and effective transparency measures."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Quick facts

On June 4, 2026, the Government of Canada launched Canada's National Artificial Intelligence Strategy: AI for All. It sets out an ambitious plan to ensure that AI is adopted responsibly, in a way that truly serves all Canadians, by building trust, expanding opportunities and strengthening Canada's digital sovereignty.

To better protect Canadians in the digital age, the government introduced Bill C-36, the Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act, which aims to provide Canadians with stronger protections with respect to their personal information, and Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, which proposes obligations for operators of social media services and some chatbots to protect children, increase platform accountability and address the spread of harmful content online.

According to Statistics Canada, the share of Canadian businesses using AI to produce goods or deliver services continued to rise through the second quarter of 2026, reflecting the technology's growing role across the economy.

AI-generated content is increasingly present online across a wide range of contexts, making it more difficult for Canadians to distinguish synthetic content from authentic content.

Many consumer-facing AI products now include agentic capabilities that allow AI systems to take actions on a user's behalf, extending their role beyond providing information and advice.

The government welcomes the perspectives of Canadians and Canadian residents, businesses, researchers, civil society organizations, First Nations, Inuit and Métis groups, and other stakeholders.

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Contacts: Peter Wall, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]