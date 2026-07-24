Secretary of State Belanger announces expansion of high-speed Internet access in Saskatchewan

Federal investment of over $141 million will help connect more than 30,000 homes to high–speed Internet

HUMBOLDT, SK, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Reliable and affordable high-speed Internet is essential for all Canadians. It enables access to important online resources, connects friends and families, and drives economic growth and innovation. This is why the Government of Canada is helping bring high-speed Internet access to underserved communities--including Indigenous communities--in Saskatchewan.

Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, announced over $141 million in federal funding for six projects to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 30,000 households in over 500 rural and remote communities across Saskatchewan.

This funding is provided through the Universal Broadband Fund, a program designed to ensure that Canadians in rural, remote and Indigenous communities have access to reliable high-speed Internet.

The Government of Canada has committed to ensuring that every household in Canada has access to high-speed Internet by 2030, and it is on track to meet this connectivity target. These projects will build toward that goal, and the government will continue to invest in infrastructure that creates new opportunities and makes sure communities can benefit from all of Canada's potential.

Quotes

"High-speed Internet is no longer just a luxury--it's essential infrastructure, no matter where you live in Canada. It's how people access health care virtually, start a business or just stay in touch with their loved ones. That's why we made a historic commitment to provide 100% of Canadian households with access to high-speed Internet by 2030. The projects announced today are a major milestone for connectivity in Saskatchewan, providing reliable and affordable high-speed Internet to more than 30,000 underserved homes in over 500 rural and remote communities across the province."

– The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"In many rural and remote areas, connectivity projects like these face a number of financial and structural barriers. Federal tools like the Canada Infrastructure Bank help bridge that gap, ensuring critical infrastructure is built where it otherwise would not be. By supporting initiatives like this, we are advancing economic growth today and helping close the connectivity gap for underserved communities well into the future."

– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Access to dependable high-speed Internet should not be determined by where people live. Thanks to support from the Government of Canada through the Universal Broadband Fund, RFNOW is delivering the infrastructure needed to connect underserved rural and First Nations communities across Saskatchewan. Together, we are building a stronger digital future that will enhance economic development, support essential services and improve quality of life for thousands of Canadians."

– Chris Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer, RFNOW Inc.

"Every community deserves the opportunity that comes with access to reliable high-speed Internet--and that's exactly what this investment delivers. In partnership with the Government of Canada's Universal Broadband Fund, Xplore is bringing high-speed Internet connectivity to nearly 20,000 homes and businesses in Saskatchewan. Better connectivity means more than faster downloads--it means students can learn without interruption, families can access health care from home, and local businesses can compete on a level playing field."

– Brent Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, Xplore Inc.

"Since our establishment in 2007, we have been committed to providing dependable Internet service and strengthening connections in the communities we serve. With support from the Government of Canada's Universal Broadband Fund, we're excited to expand our network and introduce new 6 GHz fixed wireless technology capable of delivering speeds of up to 1 Gbps. This project will help more residents of rural and remote communities access the reliable high-speed connectivity they need for work, education, health care, business and everyday life."

– Allen Stafford, President, Stafford Communications Inc.

"Beaver River Broadband has secured federal Universal Broadband Fund support to deliver fibre-to-the-home infrastructure directly to Peepeekisis Cree Nation. This critical investment guarantees gigabit-capable Internet access that will transform local opportunities in digital education, remote health care and community-led economic development. Crucially, the project underscores the importance of partnering with smaller, regional Internet providers that bring deep community roots, agile deployment and a dedicated focus on serving areas that larger national carriers often overlook. As an Indigenous-led regional provider working closely with First Nations, Beaver River Broadband understands the unique needs of the area and delivers tailored, reliable customer support on the ground. Empowering local providers through initiatives like the Universal Broadband Fund ensures that underserved First Nations are not just connected but also supported by partners invested in their long-term digital sovereignty."

– John DeGraauw, CEO, Beaver River Broadband

"MCSnet's fibre-to-the-tower expansion in Saskatchewan will deliver fast, highly reliable Internet access to underserved homes in rural Saskatchewan, courtesy of a dedicated, community-invested provider. As a family-owned company based in the Prairies, we have been serving rural communities with our innovative technology and exceptional customer service for over 30 years."

– Jerome VanBrabant, Chief Projects Officer, MCSnet

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadian households by the end of 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

Today, 97.4% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

In Saskatchewan, 89.2% of households currently have access to high-speed internet.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $242 million in connectivity projects in Saskatchewan.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank has committed more than $2 billion toward digital (broadband) infrastructure, closing last-mile connectivity gaps across Canada.

Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit individuals and gender diverse people are more likely to go missing or be murdered than non-Indigenous women. Better connectivity means more tools in moments of danger, enabling victims of violence to access critical online resources and get help when they need it most.

Building on the Building a Green Prairie Economy Act, the Government of Canada launched the Prairie Partnership Initiative to build a dynamic, sustainable and inclusive economy in the Prairie provinces.

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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Connor Burton, Senior Communications and Issues Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State for Rural Development, [email protected], 343-549-8093; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]