OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), made the following statement to mark National Tourism Week 2026:

"On behalf of the federal government, I wish all Canadians a very happy National Tourism Week.

"Tourism is one of the great strengths of the Canadian economy, and it is central to our mission of building Canada strong.

"Canada has what the world wants: dynamic cities, breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultures, unforgettable experiences and welcoming communities from coast to coast to coast. We are a country where visitors come to explore, to connect and to discover something new. And we are a country that Canadians are proud to call home and proud to explore for ourselves.

"Tourism creates jobs, supports small businesses, and brings life to communities in every part of the country. In 2025, the sector contributed over $52 billion to Canada's GDP, generated almost $133 billion in revenues, and supported about 2.1 million jobs.

"During National Tourism Week, I want to thank the workers, operators, entrepreneurs, artists, guides, hoteliers, restaurateurs and community leaders who make this sector so vibrant. You are the people who welcome the world, create unforgettable experiences and help showcase the very best of Canada every single day.

"Our government is boosting Canadian tourism because we know the opportunity in front of us is enormous. We are investing in the experiences and destinations that make Canada special. We are helping cities attract major international events. We are supporting Indigenous tourism, festivals, and cultural attractions. And we are working with partners across the country to make tourism more competitive, more resilient and better positioned for long-term growth.

"This year, Canada will also be in the global spotlight as we prepare to host the FIFA World Cup 2026TM. It is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to welcome the world, showcase our communities and generate lasting economic benefits for tourism businesses across the country. Our government is supporting that effort by helping ensure visitors have a safe, seamless and welcoming experience while travelling to and within Canada and by helping tourism businesses get ready to make the most of this major moment. The FIFA World Cup will bring new audiences to Canada, and it will help show the world that this country is ready to host, ready to compete and ready to lead.

"At the same time, we know that one of the biggest drivers of a strong tourism sector is Canadians choosing to travel here at home.

"Last year was a strong year for domestic tourism, and the Canada Strong Pass helped more people discover the places, stories and experiences that make this country extraordinary. It made it easier and more affordable for families, youth and visitors to explore national parks, museums, historic sites and more, while supporting local businesses and communities along the way. That is why I am so pleased that the Canada Strong Pass is coming back this summer.

"This summer, I encourage Canadians to once again choose Canada. Visit a new community, support a local business, enjoy a festival or explore a national park. Stay a little longer. See a little more.

"When we travel in Canada, we support Canadian workers, Canadian businesses and Canadian communities.

"This National Tourism Week, let us celebrate the people who make this sector shine and the extraordinary country they invite the world to experience.

"Happy National Tourism Week."

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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), [email protected] ; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]