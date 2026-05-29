Investment will protect jobs, help Canada's aluminum sector remain competitive and advance the world's greenest aluminum with ELYSISTM low–carbon technology

JONQUIÈRE, QC, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced a significant $100 million investment in the ELYSISTM technology deployment project. This investment supports Rio Tinto Alcan's $440 million project, involving the design and construction of a demonstration plant for the ELYSISTM aluminum electrolysis technology--positioning Canada at the forefront of the global transition to low-carbon, high-value aluminum manufacturing. Aluminum is a strategic sector for Canada's economy, underpinning key industries including defence, aerospace, automotive, energy and infrastructure. As the world's fourth-largest producer and a trusted supplier, Canada is uniquely positioned to lead in a quickly shifting global landscape.

With rising tariffs and continued trade uncertainties, the Government of Canada is taking decisive action to protect Canadian workers, reinforce domestic supply chains and build a stronger and more resilient economy.

This new investment will help Rio Tinto advance the development and future commercialization of the ELYSISTM emissions–free aluminum smelting technology in Canada. This new facility marks an important step in validating the ELYSISTM technology at an industrial scale and will unlock new growth opportunities and future commercialization.

Thanks to the Government of Canada's investment, this major project is expected to maintain 5,000 full-time well-paying jobs in Quebec and across the country, while supporting 20 co-op student placements across Rio Tinto's operations in Canada. This investment is about protecting Canadian workers today, and at the same time, investing in the talent of tomorrow.

The ELYSISTM technology deployment project will advance Canada's aluminum industry, protect thousands of jobs and support export growth to meet the rising demand for sustainable materials. The global economy is rapidly evolving, and the Government of Canada is making strategic investments to build a stronger, more diversified economy--one that creates good jobs, drives innovation and secures long-term prosperity.

Quotes

"In the face of rising tariffs and global trade uncertainties, we are taking action to protect good jobs for Canadians. Aluminum is a strategic industry that is critical to sectors like defence, aerospace and automotive, supporting workers and communities across the country. By investing in this project, we are bringing world-leading, sustainable technology to markets here at home, strengthening our competitiveness abroad and ensuring Canadian workers lead in the industries that will shape our future."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"For 100 years, Quebec has played a central role in the aluminum industry. Through its ELYSISTM technology demonstration plant, Rio Tinto is showcasing its leadership in developing low–carbon solutions to help secure the industry's future for the next hundred years. We extend our thanks to the Government of Canada for its continued support in advancing the country's low–carbon ambitions."

– Jérôme Pécresse, Chief Executive of Aluminium & Lithium at Rio Tinto

Quick facts

The Strategic Response Fund (SRF) helps Canadian industries innovate, adapt and compete in a changing global economy. The SRF supports large-scale, transformative projects that build economic resilience, strengthen supply chains and protect good jobs in key sectors such as steel, aluminum, automotive, forest products, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

Rio Tinto Alcan (RTA) is the largest producer of primary aluminum in Canada and a key North American supplier. Headquartered in Montréal, RTA is a Canadian subsidiary of the Rio Tinto Group, a British-Australian multinational, and produces roughly half of Rio Tinto Group aluminum in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.

Today's announcement builds on the release of the new $1 billion Business Development Bank of Canada program to support Canadian steel, aluminum and copper businesses affected by U.S. tariffs.

Rio Tinto is a multinational company in the aluminum sector that employs approximately 4,300 people in Quebec, out of approximately 14,000 employees in Canada across its aluminum and mining segments.

Employees at Rio Tinto's Arvida operations in Jonquière bring nearly a century of aluminum–making expertise to the Saguenay region. Their work supports the transition from older smelting technology toward new, lower–carbon processes, including the integration of innovations like the ELYSISTM technology. This workforce has played a central role in Quebec's aluminum history and continues to contribute essential operational knowledge as the industry modernizes.

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]