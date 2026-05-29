Partnership will strengthen research and development collaboration between the two countries

PARIS, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, and Anne Le Hénanff, France's Minister Delegate with responsibility for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs, signed a joint statement on quantum science and technologies cooperation during the 2026 G7 Digital Ministers' Meeting in France. Together, Canada and France are committed to deepening cooperation in quantum research and development, grounded in shared values of openness, accountability and research excellence.

Through this partnership, both countries will promote inclusive and collaborative scientific communities, advance multidisciplinary quantum research and development, facilitate knowledge exchange and open data sharing, nurture a skilled and diverse quantum workforce, and encourage global market growth and resilient supply chains. Importantly, this cooperation will enable the development and expansion of critical quantum capabilities at a time when the relevance and urgency of these dual-use technologies are rapidly increasing. This cooperation reflects a mutual commitment to security, equity, diversity and accessibility, aiming to accelerate quantum innovation for societal benefit, economic prosperity and international leadership in the field.

Quantum science is driving a new era of discovery, with the potential to revolutionize fields such as medicine, energy and computing. Its advancements will unlock new solutions and opportunities for the future.

Quotes

"Canada remains a global leader in quantum science and technology, and today's collaboration with France reflects our shared commitment to harnessing quantum innovation for economic growth and security. By deepening ties with France, we are creating new opportunities for researchers and industry, helping to ensure Canada remains at the forefront of advanced technology and discovery."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"I am very proud of the cooperation between our two countries, which is firmly focused on the future and innovation in line with our shared values. At a time when issues of digital sovereignty are becoming more and more pressing, international cooperation with trusted partners is essential to advancing the development of quantum technologies. France and Canada share a history of successful and sincere cooperation, which is now being reinforced in the field of quantum technology."

– Anne Le Hénanff, France's Minister Delegate with responsibility for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs

Quick facts

Canada and France are global leaders in scientific research and have strong and diversified science, technology and innovation relations, with extensive collaborations between academia, industry and government.

Both countries have open, sophisticated and competitive markets that enjoy a positive bilateral trade relationship. Both also understand the importance of innovation- and knowledge-intensive sectors for growth and have economies that are underpinned by the strengths of small to medium-sized companies.

The Government of Canada has been implementing its National Quantum Strategy since releasing it in January 2023, with investments in research, talent and commercialization. This ensures that Canadian scientists, entrepreneurs and companies are ready for the quantum era.

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Contacts: Peter Wall, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]