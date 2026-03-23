OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement in response to the Auditor General of Canada's report on international student reforms:

"I thank the Office of the Auditor General for its audit of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's reforms to the International Student Program.

"International students bring important benefits to our country, but the system must also be sustainable, credible and well managed. In 2024, the last government acted to curb unsustainable growth, ease pressure on housing and communities, and strengthen integrity after years of rapid, demand‑driven increases.

"The measures are working, but more can be done. Canada's new government is taking back control of our immigration system and reducing the temporary population to below 5% of Canada's population by the end of 2027. Statistics Canada's latest figures show that the number of non-permanent residents fell by 171,296 in the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, to 2,676,441 on January 1, 2026.

"The Auditor General recognizes the progress made to strengthen the program, including by reducing the number of international students in Canada, diversifying the student population and improving program integrity through the new letter of acceptance verification system.

"We accept the Auditor General's recommendations to strengthen follow-up where suspected fraud or non-compliance is identified. We will act to improve these processes.

"At the same time, this report captures only the first 18 months of a broader multi-year reform effort that runs through 2027. It reflects an early phase of implementation, not the full impact of the changes now underway.

"Outcomes in the International Student Program are shaped by more than federal decisions alone. In 2024 and 2025, provinces and territories did not fully use their allocated spaces under the cap. Provinces and territories oversee education systems and designate institutions, while institutions recruit and enroll students. Actual volumes are also influenced by affordability, housing pressures and student choices.

"Our focus is clear: protect genuine students, support communities, strengthen integrity and restore public confidence in the system. That is exactly what we are doing, and we will keep doing that work."

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information (media only), please contact: Taous Ait, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]