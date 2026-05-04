OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada continues to bring its immigration system to sustainable levels while focussing immigration on the areas where it has the greatest impact. This includes supporting rural and remote communities that are experiencing labour shortages in key economic sectors.

Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced progress on the department's one-time In-Canada Workers Initiative, as announced in Budget 2025, which accelerates the transition of up to 33,000 workers in Canada to permanent residence in 2026 and 2027. These individuals have already established strong roots in their communities and are contributing to a stronger Canadian economy.

As part of this initiative, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is initially accelerating eligible applications from existing inventories of work permit holders who have applied for permanent residence. These eligible workers are already supporting their smaller and rural communities' labour and economic needs, and they

have applied through the Provincial Nominee Program, the Atlantic Immigration Program, the community immigration pilots, the caregiver pilots or the Agri­Food Pilot; and

have been living in smaller communities in Canada for 2 years or more

Through these criteria, IRCC will grant permanent residence to applicants across a range of in-demand sectors in rural areas and communities with labour gaps.

Progress on the In-Canada Workers Initiative is tracked on our website and will be updated monthly.

Quotes

"This initiative is designed to promote economic growth and address labour shortages in key sectors where they are most needed--in smaller Canadian communities. By transitioning temporary residents who are already living and contributing to their communities to permanent residence, we're providing the certainty and the stability needed to maintain and grow vibrant local economies."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Rural and remote communities are at the heart of our plan to build One Canadian Economy, and our new government is listening to their distinct needs and realities. By allowing members of these communities to transition to permanent residence, we are supporting the growth and vitality of our rural and remote communities while also helping them address labour shortages in key sectors over the long term."

– The Honourable Buckley Bélanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development)

Quick facts

IRCC is aiming to transition at least 20,000 workers to permanent residence in 2026 and the remainder in 2027.

We are making progress and are on track to meet these goals. Between January 1st and February 28, 2026, 3,600 workers were granted permanent residence under this initiative.

Eligible applicants being granted permanent residence were already selected through occupation driven pilots and well‑established regional immigration programs led by provinces, territories and community partners, as well as occupation driven pilots. Applicants do not need to take any action.

The one-time In-Canada Workers Initiative was announced in Budget 2025 and will help reduce existing permanent residents inventories to help ensure that workers with ties to Canada are able to continue contributing in the long term.

This initiative supports the government's ongoing efforts to reduce the share of temporary residents to less than 5% of the population by the end of 2027.

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SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]