OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is strengthening protections for people seeking immigration and citizenship advice by improving access to trustworthy, quality representation. Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced new regulations to enhance the oversight of immigration and citizenship consultants in Canada.

These measures will reinforce the role of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants and help applicants obtain more reliable, transparent and accountable services throughout their immigration or citizenship process. The new regulations will take effect on July 15, 2026, and will

allow the College to strengthen its complaints and discipline process, including through increased penalties, for consultants who break the rules

require more information on the College's public register of licensed consultants beginning April 2027, to increase transparency and protect the public from unauthorized representatives

improve transparency by adding new reporting requirements for the College

improve the College's investigation process for misconduct by clarifying the rules

give the minister the power to appoint someone to take over board duties if the board fails to meet its responsibilities

establish guidelines for the College's compensation fund, created for victims of financial loss caused by dishonest acts from consultants

These regulations will strengthen the integrity of immigration and citizenship consulting, and play an important role in protecting people from dishonest representatives.

Quotes

"People looking to build their future in Canada deserve access to honest and reliable immigration and citizenship advice. They need to have confidence that our government is taking effective steps to improve integrity. These changes reflect our commitment to protecting applicants from fraud and misconduct, and to supporting a system where consultants are held to high standards."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"The regulations strengthen the tools available to the College to help ensure that Canada's immigration and citizenship consultants continue to meet the highest professional standards for their clients. We look forward to the regulations coming into force on July 15, and the future finalization of by-laws and other supporting legal frameworks. The College remains committed to regulating the profession in the public interest and welcomes continued collaboration with our government partners to ensure that the regulations and associated operational, governance and communications structures uphold a system that is transparent and accountable."

– Kate Lamb, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants

Quick facts

The draft regulations were published in the Canada Gazette on December 21, 2024, and stakeholders had the opportunity to review the regulations and provide feedback before implementation.

IRCC established the College in 2021 to regulate immigration and citizenship consultants, and the department maintains strong oversight to ensure the College fulfills its mandate to protect the public. The College doesn't receive funding from the government and is entirely funded through fees paid by its licensees.

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SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]