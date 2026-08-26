Statement from Minister LeBlanc on Seizing the Opportunity to Build One Canadian Economy Ahead of Committee on Internal Trade Meeting

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, issued the following statement:

"Over the past year, governments across Canada have made important progress toward building a stronger, more connected Canadian economy. We have delivered the federal Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act, advanced a new federal-provincial-territorial Memorandum of Understanding on Interprovincial Trucking, implemented the Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement on the Sale of Goods, and launched the Domestic Trade Commissioners Network in partnership with provinces and territories to help Canadian businesses expand into new markets within Canada.

This is meaningful progress, and we should be proud of what we have accomplished together. But we know there is much more to do, especially as our largest trading partner, the United States, fundamentally changes its approach to trade and imposes new unjustified tariffs on Canadian goods. Canada can give itself far more than any foreign nation can take away – and that starts with finally tearing down the barriers that have divided our economy for generations.

Over the next two days, my provincial and territorial colleagues and I will gather in Iqaluit for the next Committee on Internal Trade meeting, where I look forward to working with them to turn commitments into tangible outcomes for Canadians.

That means moving forward with expanding the Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement to services by the end of 2026 and modernizing the Canadian Free Trade Agreement's labour mobility chapter to better support workers. It also means working across governments to harmonize approval processes for prefabricated homes and new building materials, accelerate work to recognize priority health and safety requirements in the construction sector, advance digital credential verification, and strengthen interprovincial food trade to build a more competitive and resilient Canadian food system.

This is our opportunity to build a stronger, more unified Canadian market – one where people can work freely, businesses can grow, and Canadian products can reach Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

That is why the commitment made by First Ministers in July to work toward an agreement-in-principle on model mutual recognition legislation is so important. A common approach to mutual recognition will create a clearer, more consistent system for goods, services, and labour mobility across Canada. It will reduce duplication, give businesses greater certainty, and make it easier for Canadians to put their skills to work wherever they are needed.

I look forward to working with my provincial and territorial colleagues to reach an agreement-in-principle by the end of this year. We will then work together to finalize and implement model legislation to make sure it delivers results for Canadians and businesses. This will be a key priority when Canada takes the Chair of the Committee on Internal Trade in January 2027. We will also use that opportunity to align cross-Canada efforts in areas such as prefabricated housing, trucking, labour mobility, food and beverage, and other sectors – reducing barriers and easing the burden on businesses and workers. As Chair in 2027, our focus will be on implementation and results toward the creation of one Canadian economy, so Canadians and businesses can truly see and feel the benefits.

Canada has the talent, resources, businesses, and communities to be an economic powerhouse. Now is the time to match those strengths with the ambition to build a stronger domestic market."

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SOURCE Minister responsible for Internal Trade

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Gabriel Brunet, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, 819-665-6527, [email protected]; Media Relations: Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]