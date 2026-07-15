Government of Canada receives top mark from Canadian Federation of Independent Business on internal trade

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - In a time of economic uncertainty and shifting global trade relationships, Canada is focused on what we can control: strengthening our economy from within and becoming our own best customer. Reducing barriers to trade and labour mobility between provinces and territories will grow our economy, strengthen supply chains, make life more affordable, and create more opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers across the country.

Over the past year, Canada has taken unprecedented action to remove barriers and strengthen internal trade. These efforts were recognized by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), which awarded the federal government an A+ for its leadership on the file. The CFIB is a champion for businesses in Canada, with more than 100,000 members across the country.

The CFIB's 2026 State of Internal Trade: Canada's Interprovincial Cooperation Report Card assessed federal, provincial, and territorial efforts to reduce interprovincial trade barriers. The report highlighted the federal government's bold leadership this past year, including:

Adopting the One Canadian Economy Act : designed to build a stronger, more united Canada by supercharging productivity, economic growth, and competitiveness.

designed to build a stronger, more united Canada by supercharging productivity, economic growth, and competitiveness. Implementing the Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act : the Act makes it easier for businesses and workers to operate across provincial and territorial borders and in n federally-regulated professions by removing unnecessary barriers and red tape, creating new opportunities for businesses and supporting economic growth. A user guide is available to help Canadian workers and businesses understand the Act and its advantages.

the Act makes it easier for businesses and workers to operate across provincial and territorial borders and in n federally-regulated professions by removing unnecessary barriers and red tape, creating new opportunities for businesses and supporting economic growth. A user guide is available to help Canadian workers and businesses understand the Act and its advantages. Eliminating all Federal exceptions in the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA): the federal government removed all remaining federal exceptions from the CFTA.

The CFIB also commended federal, provincial, and territorial governments for their collaborative work to build one Canadian economy through actions including:

Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement (CMRA) on the Sale of Goods : a landmark agreement signed by all jurisdictions to reduce duplicative regulatory requirements and help businesses sell their goods across Canada. On January 1, 2026, the Government of Canada completed its implementation of the Agreement.

a landmark agreement signed by all jurisdictions to reduce duplicative regulatory requirements and help businesses sell their goods across Canada. On January 1, 2026, the Government of Canada completed its implementation of the Agreement. Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Interprovincial Trucking : all jurisdictions are working together to reduce barriers in the trucking sector, making it easier to move goods across Canada. By simplifying trucking rules between jurisdictions, this agreement will help strengthen supply chains, support internal trade, reduce costs for businesses, and help keep goods moving efficiently.

all jurisdictions are working together to reduce barriers in the trucking sector, making it easier to move goods across Canada. By simplifying trucking rules between jurisdictions, this agreement will help strengthen supply chains, support internal trade, reduce costs for businesses, and help keep goods moving efficiently. New Financial Services Chapter under the CFTA : this new chapter is a significant milestone for the financial services sector, providing greater transparency, predictability and improved market access for firms across Canada through clear rules and enhanced free trade within the sector.

this new chapter is a significant milestone for the financial services sector, providing greater transparency, predictability and improved market access for firms across Canada through clear rules and enhanced free trade within the sector. Domestic Trade Commissioners Network: a new, first-of-its-kind network that will help Canadian small and medium-sized businesses connect with customers, suppliers, and partners across the country, making it easier to find new opportunities within Canada. By helping businesses grow and expand into new markets, the network will strengthen domestic supply chains, support jobs, and build a more resilient Canadian economy.

While these achievements are worth celebrating, there is still more work to do, as outlined in the CFIB report's recommendations. The federal government is advancing several additional measures in the housing and construction as well as the agrifood sector that will expand mutual recognition and ensure seamless labour mobility. In the coming months, we look forward to provinces and territories doing the work necessary to implement the MOUs on trucking and direct-to-consumer alcohol sales, which are essential to building one Canadian economy.

Canada will continue to work closely with provinces and territories to further accelerate efforts to expand internal trade across the country.

Quotes

"The CFIB plays a vital role in representing the interests of businesses across Canada. This year's report highlights the historic progress made over the past year on internal trade and reinforces that we are moving in the right direction, while recognizing the importance of building on that momentum. That will be our focus over the coming year, to ensure that come the next report, we can demonstrate having made further, significant progress. For that to happen, everyone – and especially provinces and territories – will need to demonstrate ambition. The federal government is ready to meet this moment."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

"Trade within Canada drives commerce, creates jobs, facilitates business expansion and gives Canadians more choice. That's exactly what we need right now for a stronger, more resilient economy. Removing internal trade barriers could boost Canada's economy by up to $210 billion and give Canadians greater access to goods, services, and job opportunities. That's why we've been working together with provinces and territories to implement a shared plan to strengthen internal trade in Canada, and this report shows just how successful those efforts have been."

- Tim Louis, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy (Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy)

Quick Facts

Over $527 billion worth of goods and services moves across provincial and territorial borders every year--equal to almost 20% of Canada's gross domestic product. Last year, one-third of Canadian businesses participated in internal trade by buying or selling goods across provincial and territorial borders.

It is estimated that eliminating internal trade barriers could boost GDP by as much as $210 billion.

According to CFIB data, 62% of business owners shifted or considered a shift to domestic suppliers and markets in 2025.

The CFIB Report Card grades three major areas of interprovincial/territorial cooperation: CFTA exceptions, select barriers to trade, and the status of items from reconciliation agreements. Last year, a new indicator was introduced to reflect growing momentum for mutual recognition--rewarding jurisdictions that accept other regions' regulations and standards as sufficient within their own jurisdiction. Governments with the highest overall scores are those making the most progress towards reducing domestic trade barriers.

The federal government continues to work with provinces and territories on implementing commitments made by First Ministers, including for example: implementing changes to the Labour Mobility chapter of the CFTA, including a 30-day service standard for processing labour mobility applications and restricting red tape; recognizing priority occupational health and safety training requirements in the construction sector by Fall 2026; working to align practices and promote greater consistency in the approval of new building materials and prefabricated housing by the end of 2026; implementing credential recognition for tradespersons through the use of digital verification by Spring 2027; finalizing an operational agreement to implement pan-Canadian direct-to-consumer alcohol sales for Canadian products; expanding the mutual recognition agreement to the services sector by the end of the year; and reduce trade barriers in food and agriculture, including by helping provincially licensed food businesses meet federal requirements to trade interprovincially.



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SOURCE Minister responsible for Internal Trade

For more information (media only), please contact: Gabriel Brunet, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, 819-665-6527, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]