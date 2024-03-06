OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, today issued the following statement:

"Today, I released the Government of Canada's response to the recommendations of the Public Order Emergency Commission's Report of the Public Inquiry into the 2022 Public Order Emergency.

The Commission's Final Report found that the threshold to invoke the Emergencies Act was met and that the decision was appropriate. It also contained 56 recommendations to address gaps that were identified and proposed changes that should be made if the Act were ever to be invoked again.

The government response released today addresses the recommendations touching on federal jurisdiction and marks a key milestone in advancing the recommendations of the Commission.

I thank Justice Rouleau and the Commission for the diligence with which they undertook their mandate, including in elaborating the recommendations to update the Emergencies Act.

The Government of Canada will engage provinces and territories, Indigenous partners, stakeholders, civil society and others on potential amendments to the Emergencies Act, based on the 22 Emergencies Act-related recommendations contained in the Final Report. These consultations will inform work to modernize the Act. Further information on planned engagement and consultations will be made available in due time."

The Emergencies Act requires that an inquiry be convened, and its report tabled in Parliament within 360 days of the revocation of the declaration of a public order emergency.

