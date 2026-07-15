Statement from Minister Hajdu and Secretary of State Gainey on World Youth Skills Day 2026

GATINEAU, QC, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth), issued the following statement to mark World Youth Skills Day 2026:

"This is a pivotal moment for Canada. The world of work is changing fast, and young Canadians are feeling it. These are challenging times, but the federal government is acting with urgency and purpose. On World Youth Skills Day, our message to Canadians is clear: we're not just creating jobs; we're building real career pathways that last.

The success of the next generation is key to shaping Canada's prosperity, resilience and competitiveness for decades to come. We need to build more homes, strengthen and modernize critical infrastructure, and support Canada's long-term economic and national priorities. Meeting this challenge will require a bold, generational investment in people and skills. The time to act is now, because our ability to build Canada strong depends on mobilizing and certifying a new generation of skilled workers.

The Government of Canada has a plan to build one united Canadian economy and to empower the next generation to shape it. Through Team Canada Strong, the Government of Canada will help recruit, train and hire up to 100,000 new Red Seal skilled trades workers over the next five years to help deliver Canada's housing, infrastructure and defence priorities.

Our goal with this investment is clear: to build a stronger, more resilient Canada, and make sure young people have the skills and opportunities they need to make it happen. As part of this investment, the Team Canada Strong Youth Placements initiative will provide young people aged 15–30 with paid, entry-level work experience in the trades and construction sectors, helping them explore careers, gain hands-on experience and transition into apprenticeship pathways. These opportunities will allow young Canadians to develop in-demand skills, earn income, and contribute directly to the nation-building projects that will shape Canada's future.

Equally important is making sure young people are equipped to succeed in a digital economy, shaped by new technologies, artificial intelligence and a rapidly changing world of work. To help them seize these opportunities, the Government of Canada is creating about 175,000 job and skills-development opportunities for youth and students through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, Canada Summer Jobs and the Student Work Placement Program. Many of these opportunities are in the emerging and high-demand sectors, helping young Canadians gain valuable experience, develop in-demand skills and set a strong foundation for future success.

Today, we celebrate the talent, hard work and limitless potential of young people across Canada. By supporting their growth and development today, we are empowering the builders, innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders of tomorrow. By investing boldly in their talents, aspirations and potential, we are helping build a stronger, more innovative, more inclusive and more prosperous Canada for generations to come."

Associated link

World Youth Skills Day

Discover careers in the skilled trades

Youth in Canada

Canada Summer Jobs – What this program offers

Job Bank

Team Canada Strong

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, [email protected]