Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador partner to support tariff-impacted workers and employers to strengthen the workforce

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The global trade environment continues to evolve, creating uncertainty and new challenges for workers, industries and communities across Canada. In response to these changing conditions, the Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador are focused on strengthening Canada's economic resilience and supporting long-term growth. This calls for decisive action from governments at all levels to protect jobs, strengthen local economies and ensure workers can adapt to changing economic realities.

Workers whose jobs have been directly or indirectly impacted by global tariffs will receive support to help them adapt, retrain and succeed, as a result of a partnership agreement announced today by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable Lin Paddock, Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Jobs, Growth and Rural Development.

Specifically, $10.6 million over three years will be invested through the new Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Workforce Tariff Response to support workers and employers in directly and indirectly tariff-affected industries. This new funding will help workers in Newfoundland and Labrador build new skills and seize emerging opportunities.

Supports will be delivered through the Department of Jobs, Growth and Rural Development's network of Employment Centres, the province-wide network to ensure timely, local and personalized support for workers who may benefit from retraining or employment assistance as they transition into new opportunities, including:

unemployed workers seeking to gain new skills for in-demand jobs;

workers whose employers are participating in Work-Sharing Agreements, so that they may upskill or retrain as these industries adapt; and

employed workers seeking new skills to improve their resiliency within companies directly affected by tariffs and global market shifts, or within communities that rely heavily on those companies, such as single-industry communities.

Implementation of the partnership agreement will leverage both existing and new or enhanced mechanisms and will benefit from the input of labour and business representatives. Coordinating directly with impacted businesses to protect jobs and strengthening data‑sharing will give tariff‑affected workers improved opportunities for upskilling or retraining, in a changing economic landscape. Labour Market Development Agreements can be used to support employee training with private-sector or not-for- profit businesses, not-for-profit organizations, municipal governments and Indigenous governments. Cooperatives and public health and educational institutions may also be considered under the Workforce Tarriff Response.

This transformative new approach reflects a shared commitment by the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador to support Canadians through a period of significant economic adjustment, while building a strong, confident workforce--one where workers can navigate global uncertainty and industries can remain competitive in the global marketplace.

Quotes

"Canada's workforce is strongest when employers and training partners work together. As global trade evolves, no worker will be left behind. Through the Workforce Tariff Response, that means providing the tools and training workers need to secure good jobs, continuing to build strong communities, and ensuring Canada remains resilient in the face of global challenges."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"As global markets continue to evolve, it is important that workers have the tools to adapt alongside changing industries. Through this partnership, we are making targeted investments to help Newfoundlanders and Labradorians build in-demand skills, support employers through transition, and strengthen the resilience of our workforce and communities throughout our province."

– The Honourable Lin Paddock, Minister of Jobs, Growth and Rural Development

"Newfoundland and Labrador knows how to meet a changing world head on. Our workers have always built their lives around industries tied to global markets, and they have never backed down from a challenge. This funding gives people real support to retrain and adapt, so they can keep building strong careers close to home. Our communities will come through this period stronger than before."

– Hon. Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, MP for St. John's East

Quick facts

Through the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Workforce Tariff Response, the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador are delivering targeted training and employment services funded through Employment Insurance contributions by workers and employers, helping workers return to the labour market more quickly and strengthening community resilience.

The Government of Canada also invests approximately $140 million annually through the Labour Market Development Agreements and the Workforce Development Agreements in Newfoundland and Labrador, which support training and employment services for approximately 10,000 people each year, including: 2,000 people who secure employment within about six months of receiving support; 4,500 youth (15 to 29 years old); 3,000 midcareer workers (35 to 54 years old); and 3,700 workers from the trades, including 1,100 apprentices.



At the national level, the agreement prepares workers to seize emerging opportunities, such as those that will be generated through national initiatives, including Major Projects Office, Build Canada Homes and the Defence Industrial Strategy.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media inquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Allison King, Director of Communications, Department of Jobs, Growth and Rural Development, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, [email protected], 709-729-2377