OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, made the following statement:

"In Budget 2024, the Government of Canada announced a number of actions to modernize the federal research support system, with the aim of bringing strategic vision and coordination to the system while preserving those features that have led to Canada's strong record of research excellence. By investing in science and research, the government is supporting and empowering tomorrow's problem-solvers and making sure every generation gets a fair chance to reach its full potential.

"Along with critical investments supporting research and research talent, a commitment was made to create a new capstone research funding organization to provide better coordination across the federally funded research ecosystem.

"This new organization and structure will strengthen and modernize federal support for Canada's world-class scientists and researchers working on the most pressing challenges of today, enabling groundbreaking discoveries in areas such as climate change, health emergencies, artificial intelligence, and mental health and well-being.

"The federal granting councils—the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC), and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR)—will continue to exist within the new organization, including CIHR's linkage with the Health Portfolio, and will continue to do what they do best: supporting excellence in disciplinary investigator-driven research.

"This plan to modernize Canada's federal research system builds on extensive engagement carried out by the Advisory Panel on the Federal Research Support System and is informed by the panel's observation that more coordination is needed to maximize the impact of federal research support. This is especially important to advance internationally collaborative, multidisciplinary and mission-driven research.

"As the next step in this modernization process, the Government of Canada has asked the federal granting councils to jointly undertake engagement with the research community by July 2024. This further engagement will help inform the Government of Canada's ongoing work to create the new organization and structure. Further details on these efforts will be provided in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, as indicated in Budget 2024."

Since 2016, the government has provided more than $16 billion to support science and research.

to support science and research. In addition, Budget 2024 is providing $825 million over five years, and $199.8 million per year ongoing, to increase support for master's and doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows, as well as $1.8 billion over five years, and $748.3 million per year ongoing, to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers.

over five years, and per year ongoing, to increase support for master's and doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows, as well as over five years, and per year ongoing, to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers. Budget 2024 also includes investments in modern, high-quality research facilities and infrastructure to help solve real-world problems, create economic opportunities, and attract and train the next generation of scientific talent.

