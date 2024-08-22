STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS FOLLOWING THE FEDERAL INTERVENTION TO RESTART RAIL SERVICES

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) applauds the federal government's decision today to send the national rail dispute to binding arbitration. Manufacturers are calling on the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to order a resumption of rail service as soon as possible.

We are pleased the government has responded to our calls to intervene and protect the public interest by exercising the Minister of Labour's authorities under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code. The wind down of rail services over the last several days culminating in the full stoppage this morning has inflicted significant supply chain and operational challenges for manufacturers across the country – issues that will take days if not weeks to resolve. A prolonged stoppage would have imposed enormous costs on Canadian business and workers.

ABOUT CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS (CME)

From the first industrial boom in Canada, CME has advocated for and represented member interests. 150 years strong, CME has earned an extensive and effective track record of working for and with 2,500 leading companies nationwide. More than 85 per cent of CME's members are SMEs and collectively account for an estimated 82 per cent of total manufacturing production and 90 per cent of Canada's exports.

