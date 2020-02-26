Statement from Casino Rama Resort

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - "At approximately 2:00 pm this afternoon, we were informed of an anonymous threat at Casino Rama Resort that was called into the Orillia OPP. The OPP are on site with Rama Police working with staff to evacuate the property. Our priority is ensuring the safety of customers and employees while the police continue to investigate this threat.

The property is temporarily closed to patrons and staff. We will provide further information as it becomes available to us. As the building has been evacuated, there is no ability to answer phone inquiries. Further updates will be available on Casino Rama Resort Facebook https://www.facebook.com/casinoramaresort/."

