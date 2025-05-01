Canadiana - The Musical Welcomes Storm Heroes with Free Concert Tickets on May 18th at Casino Rama Resort

RAMA, ON, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Casino Rama Resort is offering hundreds of show tickets on May 18th to Hydro One, Rama First Nation, and local EMS workers and first responders who have spent countless hours getting the power back, cleaning up debris and tending to those that were hit the hardest during the ice storm this spring.

A first of its kind musical featuring Canadian hits, "Canadiana - The Musical", is brought to you by Canada's veteran musical producer, Linus Hand, who produced Disney's "Beauty & the Beast", "The Little Mermaid", "Rent" and "Shrek". Canadiana is a fun, light-hearted Canadian tale featuring country's most iconic and memorable musical hits from artists like Shania Twain, Celine Dion, Anne Murray, Tragically Hip, Gordon Lightfoot and so much more.

Tickets are on sale to the public now at www.ticketmaster.ca. MY CLUB REWARDS members can visit MyClubrewards.ca or call 1-800-832-7529 to book tickets.

Quotes:

Casino Rama Resort:

"There's nothing more Canadian, than pitching in to help when you're neighbours need help. That's why we are inviting them in to enjoy "Canadiana – The Musical" as a token of appreciation. It is our pleasure to invite them to enjoy and we welcome all to come, said Glenn Trickey, Vice President, Operations, Ontario.

Mayor of Orillia:

"The City of Orillia experienced a once-in-a-generation ice storm that challenged the resilience of our community like never before. We are profoundly grateful to our local volunteers, community organizations, and the many partners who stepped forward to assist in our time of need. From restoring power and clearing debris to providing vital support to those most impacted, your dedication and collaboration have been nothing short of remarkable, said Don McIsaac, Mayor of the City of Orillia. Your efforts reflect the true spirit of service and community that defines Orillia."

MPP Dunlop:

"The damage caused by the recent ice storm tested the resilience of our communities and showed that when we come together, anything can be accomplished, said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response. "I want to express my sincere gratitude to Casino Rama, for their generosity to our emergency responders who were on the ground helping impacted communities."

Canadiana – The Musical

Sunday, May 18

SHOWTIME: 2:00pm & 6:30pm

Tickets: $35/$45

Genre: Canadian Musical Production (ALL AGES SHOW)

Ticketmaster is the only authorized seller of Casino Rama Resort concert tickets. Ticket prices are inclusive of taxes and exclude any applicable service fees.

PlaySmart.ca

CONNEXONTARIO - PROBLEM GAMBLING HELPLINE 1-866-531-2600

SOURCE Casino Rama Resort

For media or interview requests, please contact: Rob Mitchell, Director, Communications & Public Affairs, Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited, [email protected] | c. 226-235-6548; Amanda Lucas, Advertising & Partnerships Manager, Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited, e. [email protected] | c. 705.345.1917