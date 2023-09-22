OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - We are trusted to handle Canadians' personal information every day. There is nothing more important to us than maintaining that trust with Canadians. We therefore understand that Canadians may be concerned following the release of the Office of the Privacy Commissioner's annual report. That report outlined their concerns with regard to the use of address data with our Smartmail Marketing program.

We are committed to the Privacy Act and the protections it places on personal information. We are therefore going to conduct a review of our data services program to ensure we live up to the standards that Canadians expect. In the meantime, we will be taking greater steps to increase transparency and awareness of our approach, while streamlining and providing greater visibility for our opt-out programs. Through it all, we will continue to work closely with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Canada Post Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]