STATEMENT - Defending fair and free collective bargaining and the right to strike

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The order for binding arbitration to abruptly end a lock-out at ports in British Columbia and Quebec is a blow to workers' rights in Canada and only emboldens the employers: associations of global multi-national corporations that operate dozens of ports around the world.

It is important to remember that it was the employer's decision to lockout workers at the ports.

arial shot of a port with several large orange cargo cranes and a river and adjacent shore in the distance. (CNW Group/Unifor)

In the case of the two-year lock-out of port workers in Quebec City, it lasted for such an egregious period because the employer used scab labour, confirming what Unifor has long argued about the prolonging effect that the use of replacement workers has on labour disputes.

This is one of the many examples highlighting the pressing need for anti-scab legislation to be properly enacted. It is frankly preposterous that federal anti-scab legislation is the law of the land and yet has been of no help for these workers today.

Unifor stands in solidarity with port workers.

This is a blatant attempt by employers in the federal sector to undermine the rights of workers. This is not new, and Unifor will continue to stand up for fair and free collective bargaining.

Unifor's anti-scab campaign specifically addressed scenarios like the one unfolding at the ports today.

As Canada's largest union in the private sector, Unifor bargains with some of the country's largest employers in federally regulated sectors. Many contract negotiations are currently underway, and more will begin in the coming months. Unifor members will not doubt face the same coordinated effort by CEOs to circumvent fair collective bargaining with heavy-handed government interventions. This cannot stand.

In Canada workers have the right to strike and to negotiate a fair collective agreement at the bargaining table. Unifor will continue to defend that right, which includes the right to strike.

