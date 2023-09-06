OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - David Wiens, President of Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC), today offered the following statement regarding the report of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Dispute Settlement Panel:

Dairy Farmers of Canada is disappointed with the dispute panel's ruling (pools) which found that two of the six elements challenged by New Zealand were inconsistent with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Nonetheless, the panel found that 4 of New Zealand's claims were unfounded.

We now call on the federal government to do a thorough review of the measures the government of New Zealand has put in place to support its dairy sector to ensure that they are consistent with its international trade obligations.

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits. Dairy farmers have set a goal of net-zero emissions from farm-level dairy production by 2050.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Canada

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Lucie Boileau, Director, Communications, Dairy Farmers of Canada, [email protected], 613 220-1724