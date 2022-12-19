STATEMENT: CLIMATE PROOF CANADA APPLAUDS ADOPTION OF KUNMING-MONTREAL GLOBAL BIODIVERSITY FRAMEWORK

Dec 19, 2022, 16:31 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Earlier today, negotiators at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) finalized an agreement for a Global Biodiversity Framework. The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework is notable for many reasons, particularly for setting four global goals and 23 time-bound actionable targets to conserve and restore biodiversity in the context of human degradation and climate change by 2030.
Climate Proof Canada applauds the Government of Canada for leading the establishment of these goals and near-term targets to ensure ecosystem resilience in the face of climate change. Since its formation, Climate Proof Canada has been advocating for all orders of government to focus on actionable targets for adaptation, both domestically and globally.
In particular, Climate Proof Canada applauds the adoption of the Framework's targets 8, 11 and 15, which aim to:
- Minimize the impact of climate change and ocean acidification on biodiversity and increase biodiversity's resilience through mitigation, adaptation and disaster risk reduction actions (Target 8)
- Restore, maintain and enhance nature's contributions to people, including ecosystem functions and services (Target 11)
- Take legal, administrative or policy measures to encourage and enable businesses, in particular large and transnational companies and financial institutions, to progressively reduce negative impacts on biodiversity and promote actions to ensure sustainable patterns of production (Target 15).
The Kunming-Montreal Global Diversity Framework now provides a precedent and template for what society can – and should – be achieving when it comes to adaptation and disaster risk reduction. Climate Proof Canada members stand ready to play an active role in working with the federal government to meet these targets.
About Climate Proof Canada
Climate Proof Canada is an unprecedented coalition of insurance industry representatives, disaster relief organizations, municipalities, Indigenous organizations, environmental NGOs and university-based thought leaders. This coalition believes that Canada must prepare for the present and growing effects of climate change through building a more disaster-resilient country.
The Coalition launched in June 2021 and will be active in the years ahead to encourage all orders of government and the private sector to collaborate on climate adaptation and disaster resilience. For more information, visit Climate Proof Canada.
Climate Proof Canada Coalition Members
|
INSURANCE INDUSTRY
Aon
Aviva
Definity
Desjardins
Canadian Association of Mutual Insurance Companies
Co-operators
Insurance Brokers' Association of Canada
Insurance Bureau of Canada
Intact Financial Corporation
Property and Casualty Insurance Compensation Corporation
Sun Life Financial
TD Insurance
Travelers
Wawanesa
Zurich Canada
MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT
Federation of Canadian Municipalities
INDIGENOUS ORGANIZATIONS
Métis National Council
|
DISASTER RELIEF ORGANIZATIONS
Canadian Red Cross
PRIVATE SECTOR
Canadian Chamber of Commerce
Forest Products Association of Canada
Genesis Resiliency
Surrey Board of Trade
PROVINCIAL ORGANIZATIONS
Conservation Ontario
ENVIRONMENTAL NGOs AND RESEARCH ORGANIZATIONS
Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment
Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction
Intact Centre for Climate Adaptation
International Institute for Sustainable Development
Smart Prosperity Institute
The Pembina Institute
