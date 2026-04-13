OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement to mark the start of Citizenship Week:

"Citizenship Week is an opportunity for people across Canada to reflect on what unites us as Canadians. As Minister, and a proud Canadian of Lebanese origin, I am especially pleased to recognize and celebrate our newest citizens this week.

Canada is built by the people who call it home. Indigenous Peoples, newcomers and Canadians across the country contribute every day to shaping a strong, inclusive and resilient nation.

Canadian citizenship is both a privilege and a responsibility. It calls on each of us to respect one another, to take part in our communities and to help shape the future of our country. This week is a celebration of Canadian identity, rights, and obligations.

Citizenship ceremonies held throughout the week are important milestones. They highlight the importance of belonging, participation and shared purpose. They remind us that Canadian citizenship is not only a legal status, but also a connection to one another and to the future we are building together.

I encourage everyone to take part in Citizenship Week by attending a citizenship ceremony, welcoming new citizens into their communities, and reflecting on what it means to be Canadian.

To those becoming citizens this week: your stories, experiences and contributions are shaping the Canada we are building together."

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]