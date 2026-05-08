NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is working with partners around the world to strengthen migration systems and address shared challenges. This week, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, led Canada's delegation to the International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) 2026 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The IMRF brought together countries from across the world to review progress and share practical solutions on migration management. Canada reaffirmed its support for the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, and highlighted how international partnerships can help advance priorities at home, including economic growth, sustainable immigration and strong, resilient communities. This helps create the conditions for migrants to participate fully in the economy and in society, while also strengthening communities and economies.

In support of these objectives, the Government of Canada is committing approximately $7 million toward 8 international projects in Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. These investments will support practical measures to strengthen migration systems, expand safe and regular pathways, and build capacity to better manage migration and integrate newcomers.

Minister Diab also committed to five pledges that support Canada's focus on secure, well‑managed migration and economic growth. These include

the principled use of artificial intelligence in migration

continuing to engage whole‑of‑government and whole‑of‑society

innovative practices to support labour mobility initiatives globally

addressing migration‑related misinformation

strengthening migration systems through international assistance and capacity‑building partnerships

Together, these actions help migrants contribute fully to their communities, strengthening Canada's economy and social fabric while supporting a more effective, well-managed global migration system. Through its participation in IMRF 2026, Canada is working with partners to advance practical solutions that strengthen migration systems at home and abroad.

Quote

"Migration is one of the defining realities of our time. By working with partners around the world, Canada is supporting best practices and helping to strengthen migration systems and communities. We do this while creating the conditions for people to contribute fully--both here at home and around the world."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration is a United Nations framework that promotes international cooperation to manage global migration movements in a safe and orderly way. It is reviewed every four years through the IMRF.

A whole‑of‑government and whole‑of‑society approach to migration includes public and stakeholder engagement to inform immigration planning. This supports more responsive, evidence-based policies that align with economic needs and community priorities.

International capacity‑building partnerships support stronger migration and protection systems, helping reduce irregular migration and promote safe, orderly and regular pathways.

As global competition for skilled workers grows, Canada is focused on talent attraction and labour mobility, while restoring balance and sustainability to the immigration system.

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SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]