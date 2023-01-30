MONTRÉAL, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - After more than a dozen years as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, three of which were beyond the age limit for the position, it is time for me to take on new challenges, always in the service of the Church and the Holy See, and this, as April 12, when I leave my current position.

I now look forward to devoting myself to a project that is particularly close to my heart, namely, to ensure the follow-up and implementation of the work carried out last year in Rome during the International Theological Symposium on the Priesthood. This new role will bring me into contact with those who make our Church a living force throughout the world.

I want to thank Pope Francis for giving me the opportunity to continue to serve the Church and the Holy See and for accepting my resignation as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops. I am delighted that the Dicastery has been entrusted to Bishop Robert Francis Prevost and wish him the same fulfillment in his duties as I have experienced.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet

SOURCE Cardinal Ouellet