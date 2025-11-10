OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - On Friday, Canada Post proposed a comprehensive transformation plan to the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement. The plan details the decisive action the Corporation is prepared to take to deliver the services Canadians need in a way that is financially sustainable.

On September 25, the government removed long-standing barriers to reform and directed Canada Post to implement concrete changes that respond to today's rapidly changing environment and avoid becoming a recurring burden on taxpayers. These changes include converting the remaining households to community mailboxes, modernizing its network of post offices, amending service standards for letter mail and reducing overhead costs.

Canada Post's proposed plan would also support the Minister's direction to ensure postal services remain accessible to all Canadians, particularly those in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

The government directed Canada Post to submit its plan for review within 45 days, a task that the organization completed on Friday.

Statement from Doug Ettinger, President and CEO, Canada Post.

"The comprehensive plan we have submitted responds to our challenges and modernizes the postal service to support today's economy while serving all Canadians. While our situation requires that we act with urgency, we will be thoughtful and respectful in our approach and responsive to feedback. Canadians deserve a postal service that is strong, stable and focused on meeting their changing needs, and we are focused on delivering that."

We will continue to collaborate with the government on our plan, now that we have submitted our proposal. Canada Post looks forward to sharing the details of its transformation plan with customers, employees and all Canadians once it is finalized and endorsed.

Canada Post's guiding principles for transformation

As Canada Post prepares to renew and modernize the national postal service, its approach to transformation will be guided by a set of five principles. The following represent Canada Post's commitments to Canadians, customers and employees.

Prioritize service

We will provide reliable and affordable delivery for all Canadians while protecting access to vital postal services in rural, remote and Indigenous communities. Proceed thoughtfully

While there's a need to move with urgency, we will proceed thoughtfully to get it right and minimize how the changes affect Canadians. Treat employees with respect

We will continue to be fair and respectful to our employees and prioritize their safety as we implement changes. Keep Canadians informed

We will provide regular updates on our transformation to Canadians, customers, employees and other stakeholders, and give them as much notice as possible of any changes affecting them. Be flexible

We will adjust our approach based on the evolving needs of Canadians.

