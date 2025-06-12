OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Post has received notice that the Minister of Jobs and Families has approved its request for a vote to take place on the company's final offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), using her authority under section 108.1 of the Canada Labour Code.

The vote will be administered by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) as soon as possible and will give employees in the Urban and RSMC (Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers) bargaining units the opportunity to have their say on Canada Post's final offers. We stand ready to work with the CIRB to prepare for the vote and will share details as soon as they are available.

We welcome the Minister's decision as it will provide employees with the opportunity to have a voice and vote on a new collective agreement at a critical point in our history. This ratification vote comes as the parties remain at an impasse after 18 months of negotiations, a national strike and an Industrial Inquiry Commission which detailed the challenges we face, and what needs to be done to begin addressing them.

A negotiated agreement between the parties has always been the preferred path to an employee ratification vote; however, the parties remain at a major impasse. Canada Post presented final offers to employees in the Urban and RSMC bargaining units on May 28, 2025. The vote will take place on these offers.

SOURCE Canada Post

