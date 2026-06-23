Statement - Canada-European Commission Joint Statement on the United Nations Secretary-General's Call to Action on Methane

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Reducing methane emissions across all sectors is one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to limit the rise of near-term global temperatures. It helps improve air quality, supports healthier people and communities, and is a smart business practice.

As Co-Conveners of the Global Methane Pledge (GMP), Canada and the European Union welcome the Call to Action on methane by the United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) of June 2026. Achieving the GMP target of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30% from 2020 levels by 2030 is crucial for meeting our overall climate goals in the Paris Agreement. The GMP has catalyzed significant progress on methane mitigation since launched in 2021, but accelerated efforts are needed to reach our 2030 collective target. The actions outlined in the Call are a blueprint for achieving this. With its robust membership of 159 participating countries and the European Union, GMP members remain committed to getting this work done.

Both Canada and the European Union continue to do their part to meet the GMP target. While urgent action is needed across all sources of methane, globally, the largest potential for immediate methane reductions is in the fossil fuel sector. Canada and the EU are committed to promote innovation to support methane mitigation as well as the full and pragmatic implementation of strong regulatory frameworks on methane emissions that drive methane abatement, accelerate the takeup of clean technology, and support security of supply.

Methane emissions reductions also support responsible growth and provide lower-emissions sources of energy that are increasingly in demand around the world, creating new economic opportunities within global energy markets. The global context of tight energy markets is a reminder that methane emissions mitigation in the fossil fuel sector can contribute to energy security. Every cubic meter of methane emitted heats the planet instead of a home.

In the lead up to COP31, Canada and the European Commission urge all countries to support the UNSG Call to Action and to strengthen methane mitigation efforts. Canada and the European Union will continue to work together as Co-Conveners of the Global Methane Pledge to advocate for action, mobilize partners and translate ambition into action.

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]