Canada launches new Expert Taskforce on Natural Capital Accounting and Nature Financing

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada's natural assets underpin our economic prosperity, yet current investments to protect these assets are insufficient to meet the scale of the challenge. While governments have made historic investments to protect nature, more action is needed to close the global financing gap for nature conservation. Canada must find new ways to attract public and private investment to protect nature and its benefits for future generations.

Today, the Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature), and the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, announced the establishment of the Expert Taskforce on Natural Capital Accounting and Nature Financing. Bringing together experts in nature conservation, Indigenous-led conservation, finance, economics, business, and public policy, the Taskforce will provide independent advice to the Government of Canada on how to better measure, value, and account for nature in decision-making.

The creation of the Taskforce builds on Prime Minister Mark Carney's announcement of A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature, which includes an investment of $3.8 billion to protect and restore nature across the country.

Over the coming months, the Taskforce will develop recommendations aimed at mobilizing private investment for nature-positive outcomes while advancing the use of natural capital accounting to better reflect the value of nature in public and private decision-making. The Taskforce will also conduct consultations with Indigenous partners and engagement processes, such as meetings and roundtables, to incorporate perspectives of various actors and sectors. All recommendations will help inform effective government policies and financial mechanisms that strengthen Canada's nature economy and support long-term economic resilience.

Membership

Members represent a diverse range of perspectives, expertise, and regions. They will serve in their individual capacities.

The Taskforce comprises the following experts:

W.L. (Vic) Adamowicz – Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Agricultural, Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Alberta

– Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Agricultural, Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Alberta Hari Balasubramanian – Founding Managing Partner, EcoAdvisors; Board Member, Nature United

– Founding Managing Partner, EcoAdvisors; Board Member, Nature United Valérie Courtois – Executive Director, Indigenous Leadership Initiative

– Executive Director, Indigenous Leadership Initiative Dr. Andrew (Andy) Day – Chief Executive Officer, BC Parks Foundation

– Chief Executive Officer, BC Parks Foundation Dr. Stewart Elgie – Jarislowsky Chair, Clean Economy and Innovation; Professor of Law and Economics, University of Ottawa

– Jarislowsky Chair, Clean Economy and Innovation; Professor of Law and Economics, University of Ottawa Joanna Eyquem, P.Geo., ENV SP, CWEM, CEnv – Vice-President, Climate Risk Institute

– Vice-President, Climate Risk Institute Craig Losos – Vice-President, Central Canada, Nature Conservancy of Canada

– Vice-President, Central Canada, Nature Conservancy of Canada Bertrand Millot – Head of Sustainability, La Caisse

– Head of Sustainability, La Caisse Geneviève Morin – Retired President and Chief Executive Officer, Fondaction

– Retired President and Chief Executive Officer, Fondaction Dr. Lara O'Donnell – Executive Director, Weston Family Foundation

– Executive Director, Weston Family Foundation Dr. Paige Olmsted – Director, Research and Strategy, Nature Investment Hub

– Director, Research and Strategy, Nature Investment Hub Jonathan Parenteau, MBA, BMgt, LLB (Candidate) – Director of Corporate Finance, Scout Engineering and Consulting; Professor, University of Ottawa

– Director of Corporate Finance, Scout Engineering and Consulting; Professor, University of Ottawa Renée Pichard, FCPA, FCA – Member, International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board; Chair, Natural Resources Project

– Member, International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board; Chair, Natural Resources Project Robyn Seetal, CPA, CA - Founder and Principal, IkTaar Sustainability Advisory

- Founder and Principal, IkTaar Sustainability Advisory Dr. Rashid Sumaila – Canada Research Chair, (Tier I) in Interdisciplinary Ocean and Fisheries Economics, University of British Columbia

Quotes

"Protecting nature requires collaboration, innovation, and new approaches to investment. The Expert Taskforce on Natural Capital Accounting and Nature Financing will bring together experts from across sectors to help us better understand the value of nature and identify innovative ways to mobilize investment in conservation. Their expertise will help inform solutions that protect our natural assets, support sustainable economic growth, and strengthen Canada's nature economy for the benefit of Canadians."

– The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

"Nature is at the heart of Canada's identity, and we must ensure that our investments match the value nature brings to our economy and our future. Healthy ecosystems support job creation and strengthen communities while providing services that businesses can rely on every day. This Taskforce will mobilize further capital toward activities essential to building a balanced and transparent net-zero economy that upholds the best interests of both Canadians and nature."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick facts

Canada's carbon-rich ecosystems--including peatlands, wetlands, grasslands, permafrost, and coastal zones--play an important role in climate regulation, biodiversity conservation, and other services. It is estimated that Canada's wetlands provide $225 billion annually in ecosystem services related to water quality and climate and that Canada's boreal forests contribute an estimated $703 billion annually in ecosystem services, including carbon storage, flood mitigation, and pest control.

It is estimated that the annual funding gap globally, from all sources, to meet the global biodiversity commitments has grown to over US$1 trillion. Existing funding amounts to approximately US$313 billion annually, of which around 80% would come from public sources, which is not sustainable.

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Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: William Des Marais, Policy Advisor, Office of the Secretary of State (Nature), [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]