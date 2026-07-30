The federal government invests in electric vehicle infrastructure and education across Canada

BURNABY, BC, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Since the announcement of Canada's new Auto Strategy last winter, the federal government is continuing to make it easier for Canadian families and businesses to switch to an electric vehicle by supporting the routine installation of new charging infrastructure across the country.

Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, announced $10.9 million for 22 electric vehicle infrastructure and education projects across Canada.

The funding announced today includes almost $9 million to install nearly 400 chargers across Canada through 9 projects funded by the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. Additionally, around $2 million in funding will support 13 education and awareness projects that increase familiarity with electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging. These investments will enable Canadians from coast to coast to coast to choose clean, affordable transportation with confidence.

In British Columbia, these investments build on the impressive growth in electrification already taking place in the province, where there are now more than 8,900 public charging ports--an increase of 87% since 2023.

Canada has a clear advantage: it has one of the cleanest power grids in the world. As we expand our electric vehicle charging network, we also continue to invest in the clean electricity that is helping fight climate change by lowering emissions. Through the National Electricity Strategy, we are building on that strength to drive innovation, power economic growth, and keep Canadian industries competitive while creating good jobs and positioning Canada to lead in the global clean energy economy.

The choices we make now will shape the future of Canadian transportation and our auto industry for decades to come. That is why the federal government is positioning Canada as a global leader in vehicle electrification and battery supply chains.

Quotes

"We're investing in more electric vehicle chargers across the country, making it even easier for Canadians to get to where they live, work, and play. Together with our Auto Strategy, we're creating good jobs, strengthening Canada's economy, and building a strong and climate-competitive future."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"With today's announcement, we are accelerating the transition to zero-emission transportation across Canada through investments in electric vehicle infrastructure. By supporting the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and increasing access to clean transportation options, we are making it easier for Canadians to choose electric vehicles and help build a cleaner, more sustainable future."

– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Driving electric can save a Canadian household between $23,000 and $32,000 over 10 years, but for the nearly one in three Canadian families who live in condominiums, stratas, and apartments, those savings can be out of reach. Every day, condo boards, property managers, and landlords ask our members the same question: What do we do when a resident wants to install electric vehicle charging? This guide, funded by the Government of Canada, will give them clear, practical answers, and help ensure the benefits of low-cost electric driving reach every Canadian, not just those with a driveway. We thank Minister Dabrusin and the Government of Canada for this important investment."

– Travis Allan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Charging Infrastructure Council

"Electric Mobility Canada is grateful to the Government of Canada for supporting two practical, high-impact initiatives that will help accelerate transportation electrification across the country. The first will establish light-duty vehicle fleet charging resource hubs in the Prairies and the Maritimes, giving municipalities, public agencies, institutions, utilities, and commercial fleets the guidance, tools, and peer support they need to plan and implement charging infrastructure. The second will advance vehicle-grid integration in Canada by bringing utilities, regulators, automakers, and policymakers together around managed charging and bidirectional charging solutions that can improve affordability, reliability, and sustainability across the electricity system. Together with our partners, Electric Mobility Canada is proud to help build the knowledge, collaboration, and implementation capacity needed to make electric mobility work for communities across Canada."

– Daniel Breton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Electric Mobility Canada

Quick facts

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested more than $1.2 billion in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle chargers and hydrogen refueling stations across the country.

Canada has one of the cleanest electricity systems in the world, with approximately 80% of its electricity generated from clean sources. Investments in electricity infrastructure will help meet growing demand while maintaining reliable, affordable electricity for Canadians.

The Government of Canada is continuing the collaborative work set out in Powering Canada Strong: A National Strategy for an Electrified Canadian Economy. Last week, the Premiers of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance Maritime Regional Electricity Co-operation and System Integration, supported by the Government of Canada. This will strengthen energy security and economic competitiveness.

On July 23, 2026, Natural Resources Canada provided $5.9 million for PEI Energy Corporation to advance the Prince Edward Island–New Brunswick Interconnection Expansion Project to build two new 200-megawatt, 138-kilovolt submarine cables; undertake transmission upgrades; and modernize substations.

Today, the Office of Energy Efficiency is transferring from Natural Resources Canada to Environment and Climate Change Canada. This work sits at the intersection of issues that matter deeply to people everywhere: affordability, energy security, economic competitiveness, and climate action.

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Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

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Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]