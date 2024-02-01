Statement - Canada and EU boost their strategic digital partnership to address new challenges

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, and the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, met today to begin work on implementing the Canada-EU Digital Partnership, which was concluded at the Canada–European Union Summit 2023 held in Canada in November.

They issued this joint statement following their virtual meeting:

"The Digital Partnership will help the EU and Canada address new challenges in digital transformation that impact research, industry, society and the broader economy.

"It aims to focus on increasing cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI), quantum science and semiconductors; public policy related to online platforms; secure international connectivity; and cyber security. These priorities will be discussed at the officials' level through a Digital Dialogue in February.

"On semiconductors, the EU and Canada intend to cooperate to address future disruptions in the semiconductor supply chain by exploring monitoring and early warning mechanisms. They intend to exchange information on public support to the sector. The two sides also explored collaboration in research and development of cutting-edge semiconductor technologies. The partners intend to also exchange information on workforce development initiatives, with the involvement of academia, research organizations and industry.

"On AI, the EU and Canada intend to set up regular channels of communication and exchange information through workshops, including on AI governance and international standards.

"On quantum science, the EU and Canada will expand mutually beneficial collaboration to accelerate research, development and innovation while promoting jobs and the utilization of quantum technologies in the broader economy.

"On online platforms, the EU and Canada intend to continue to cooperate and exchange information on measures to ensure transparency, fairness and accountability and to make the Internet a safer and more inclusive place for users. In the coming year, the partners aim to exchange on the implementation of their respective frameworks.

"On secure and resilient connectivity, the EU and Canada intend to exchange information to encourage the development of secure and high-quality connectivity. The partners will also explore actions to develop secure and high quality connectivity between Europe, North America and Asia, for example, potential routes in the Arctic or North Atlantic.

"On cyber security, the EU and Canada intend to collaborate on the implementation of cyber security regulatory frameworks, including in the areas of critical infrastructure protection and cyber security of products. There is an opportunity to cooperate on cyber security certifications and standards. As a first step, the partners will identify opportunities for the exchange of information and best practices in pursuing domestic initiatives.

"On digital identity, digital credentials and trust services, both sides intend to promote interoperability through pilot projects.

"The two sides agreed to convene a ministerial-level Digital Partnership Council in the spring to take stock of progress and decide on next steps in line with today's discussion."

