OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, issued the following statement:

"This week marks National Trucking Week here in Canada! It's a time to reflect on the value that truckers and the trucking industry bring to our country.

"There are 1.2 million commercial vehicles on our roads, and they support internal trade between our provinces and territories that accounts for nearly one-fifth of our GDP. That adds up to $370 billion.

"Road transport also accounts for 42% of Canada's merchandise trade.

"A huge portion of our economy literally runs on wheels, but the value of trucking is more than just economic. The food in your store, the medicine in your pharmacy, and the goods on our shelves is thanks to the work of truckers, and Canadians can count on them to deliver!

"The work they do undeniably makes our lives easier and our supply chains stronger. Truckers spend long hours on the road and a great deal of time away from their own families. It is important to be mindful of the impact this can have on them and the challenges they face. Our government recognizes the shortage of drivers in the industry and is working actively with industry officials to develop new solutions and programs to boost recruitment.

"This week – more than ever – we're grateful for their hard work."

