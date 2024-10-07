Statement by the Prime Minister to mark one year since Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark one year since Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel:

"One year ago, the terrorist organization Hamas launched a massive, co-ordinated, and horrifying attack against Israel. There are few words to describe the cruelty that comes with the massacre of 1,200 innocent people and abduction of over 200 others – an attack that is the deadliest carried out on Jewish people since the Holocaust. We unequivocally condemn Hamas for the terror they wrought.

"In the days that followed, and as we learned the full extent of the brutality, we mourned with the community those lost, especially Canadians Vivian Silver, Netta Epstein, Alexandre Look, Judih Weinstein, Shir Georgy, Ben Mizrachi, and Adi Vital-Kaploun, as well as those with close ties to Canada, like Tiferet Lapidot. May their memories be a blessing.

"Our thoughts go to all Israelis and Jewish people, whose lives have been shaken by this unthinkable tragedy and who continue to live in pain, fear, and uncertainty – including those still praying for the return of a loved one or who are piecing back their lives through incredible grief.

"Our thoughts are also with the Jewish community here in Canada who, over the past year, has seen a terrifying surge in antisemitism. Too often in recent months, Canadians have been threatened, harassed, and excluded because of their faith, their identity, or because they support the Jewish people's right to self-determination in their ancestral homeland. We've seen synagogues and schools attacked, people taunted for wearing a Star of David or a Kippah, blatant antisemitic slurs becoming common, demonstrators glorifying terrorists, and denial of the horrific events of October 7. This is all reprehensible and it must stop.

"Hamas has set the region down a path of war and violence. We mourn the Canadians and all civilians killed in the year that followed. We condemn Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, whose senseless attacks lead to more death and instability. The scale of civilian casualties since October 7 is heartbreaking and unacceptable, and all actors must comply with international law. The suffering must end, and we must return to the path toward lasting peace and security for Israelis, Palestinians, Lebanese, and others across the region. We remain committed to working toward an irreversible path to achieving a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognized borders.

"To Jewish people and Israelis in Canada and around the world: we stand with you on this painful anniversary, and we won't relent until we see every last hostage returned home safely. We will keep working relentlessly with our allies until there is a ceasefire in the Middle East. And we will always defend Israel's right to exist in peace and security."

