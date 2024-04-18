OTTAWA, ON, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark four years since the mass shooting in Nova Scotia:

"Today, it is with deep sadness that Canadians remember the tragic events that took place across several communities in Nova Scotia four years ago. On April 18 and 19, 2020, a senseless attack unfolded over 13 horrible hours, taking the lives of 22 Canadians, including a woman and her unborn child, and injuring three others. This was the deadliest mass shooting in the history of our country.

"On this sombre day, we mourn the memory of those who were tragically taken from us. We also find strength in the spirit and resilience of the survivors, families of the victims, Nova Scotians, and all Canadians who were impacted by this tragedy.

"To all Nova Scotians: Canada stands with you today as we did four years ago. As we honour those we lost, we remember your strength, and the strength of all Canadians who came together in these darkest of times. We know we have more work ahead, and we will do whatever it takes to make Canada a safer, more inclusive, and more peaceful country for everyone."

