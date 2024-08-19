OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark 82 years since the Dieppe Raid:

"Eighty-two years ago, on this day, Canadian troops raided the Nazi-occupied port of Dieppe, as part of the Second World War. Today, we honour these Canadians who made the ultimate sacrifice for peace and freedom.

"Nearly 5,000 Canadian soldiers led the raid as part of Operation Jubilee. Alongside American and British troops, they approached Dieppe, Puys, and Pourville to mount a large-scale attack against German forces. After nine hours of excruciating combat, including mortar and artillery fire, over 900 Canadians lost their lives. Thousands more were wounded or taken prisoner. While the Dieppe raid marked the bloodiest day of the Second World War for our country, the lessons learned during this operation helped pave the way for the Allied victory.

"The story of the raid on Dieppe is a powerful reminder of the bravery, courage, and heroism of the Canadian soldiers who left their homes and families to fight in the Second World War. Today, we pay tribute to them and to the members of the Canadian Armed Forces who have fought and continue to fight to uphold freedom, peace, and democracy around the world. On behalf of all Canadians, thank you for your service.

"Lest we forget."

