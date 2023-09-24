OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Yom Kippur:

"Tonight at sunset, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will come together to celebrate Yom Kippur, a sacred day in the Jewish faith.

"Also known as the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur marks the end of the Ten Days of Awe that started with Rosh Hashanah. On this day of reflection, repentance, and renewal, families and loved ones will gather to fast, pray, and seek forgiveness entering the year ahead.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to everyone observing Yom Kippur, at home and abroad.

"G'mar Chatima Tova."

