OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on World Water Day:

"Water is our most precious natural resource. It keeps us healthy, helps grow our food, and fuels our economy. Today, as we mark World Water Day, we reaffirm our commitment to preserving and protecting clean water for generations to come.

"Canada is home to a fifth of the world's fresh water. But as climate change increasingly threatens our waters, we need transformative action to protect them. That's why, last year, we announced the creation of a new Canada Water Agency in Winnipeg and invested $650 million over 10 years in the Freshwater Action Plan to protect water quality and ecosystems across the country.

"In response to calls from First Nations, we introduced Bill C-61, the First Nations Clean Water Act, which aims to put in place enforceable safe drinking water protections, in line with the United Nations (UN) Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. We are also working to help make sure all long-term drinking water advisories are lifted. Following substantial, necessary investments into First Nations communities, we've supported the lifting of 144 long-term drinking water advisories and over 270 short-term advisories.

"Safe drinking water is a human right, and ensuring access to it is part of Canada's commitment to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This year's World Water Day theme, 'Water for Peace', reminds us of the need to unite around protecting and conserving water while expanding access for the 2.2 billion people around the world without access to safe drinking water.

"On World Water Day, I invite all Canadians to reflect on the importance of our most precious resource. It is our shared responsibility to protect and conserve our shared waters, and by working together, we can help ensure water security for all, now and into the future."

