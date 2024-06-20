OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on World Refugee Day:

"Last year saw the world's largest-ever increase in forced displacement, with over 117 million people fleeing their communities, losing their homes, and being displaced out of their daily lives. Today, on World Refugee Day, we honour the strength and resilience of those seeking refuge from war, conflict, and persecution and we reaffirm our commitment to protect them.

"Last year, Canada resettled more than 51,000 refugees through federal government-assisted, privately sponsored, and blended refugee sponsorship programs, including at-risk women and girls, ethnic and religious minorities, and human rights defenders. By partnering with organizations like Rainbow Refugee Society and Rainbow Railroad, we are welcoming 2SLGBTQI+ refugees to Canada, because no one should live in fear because of who they love.

"Our collective commitment to help and uplift the most vulnerable will endure. Through the Government of Canada's Immigration Levels Plan 2024-2026, we're prioritizing economic growth, supporting family reunification, and responding to humanitarian crises. We're expanding and aiming to make permanent the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot – helping refugees find work in Canada. And we're investing $75 million over six years to help countries in Latin America and the Caribbean access the resources they need to support refugees and respond to forced displacement and irregular migration.

"On this World Refugee Day, I invite Canadians to celebrate the strengths and achievements of refugees. Let's help those who are most in need, because that's when Canada is at its best."

Learn more about Canada's refugee system and how we help refugees and newcomers settle and integrate in Canada.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]