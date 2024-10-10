OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on World Mental Health Day:

"Mental health matters. It always has. But for too long, seeking support for mental health struggles was stigmatized. Like something to be ashamed about. And that made people struggle even more. On World Mental Health Day, we raise awareness and our voices about the importance of caring for our mental health. We have open and honest conversations about caring for ourselves and for others. We get rid of the barriers that society has put up about seeking out help.

"Mental health is a critical part of our mandate. Earlier this year, we announced the new Youth Mental Health Fund, which will help community health organizations across the country make sure younger Canadians can access the mental health care they need and deserve. We are making generational investments in health care, and making sure those investments improve mental health care services. This includes improving Indigenous Peoples' access to distinctions-based and culturally appropriate mental health services. Last year, we improved access to suicide prevention supports by launching the 9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline – available to Canadians wherever and whenever it's needed.

"There's a lot more work to be done to break the stigma. Let's create environments that support open conversations about mental health. Today, take some time to check in on loved ones, neighbours, and colleagues. Take care of yourselves. It's okay not to feel okay. And it's okay to speak to someone and get care. By coming together, we can break down the stigma, help others feel supported, and build a healthier, more compassionate society for everyone."

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call or text 9-8-8. Support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. For mental health and wellness information and key links to services and supports, please go to Canada.ca/mental-health.

The Hope for Wellness Helpline provides immediate, toll-free telephone and online-chat-based support and crisis intervention to all Indigenous people in Canada. This service is available 24/7 in English and French, and upon request in Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut. Experienced and culturally competent counsellors are available by phone at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at hopeforwellness.ca.

