OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on World Environment Day:

"Today, on World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and our planet for generations to come.

"Climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss are impacting us all at an alarming rate. It is our collective responsibility to protect, restore, and preserve the environment for our children and grandchildren. From combatting unprecedented wildfires to ensuring clean air and fresh water, we remain steadfast in doing whatever it takes to protect our planet.

"We're working to conserve 30 per cent of our lands and oceans by 2030. We put a price on pollution – including on the biggest polluters – and we're putting money back in the pockets of Canadians through the Canada Carbon Rebate. But we still have more work to do. With Budget 2024, we're moving forward with investment tax credits to grow clean energy industries, including a new Electric Vehicle Supply Chain investment tax credit. With this investment tax credit, we're securing good-paying jobs for our workers and putting Canada at the forefront of the clean energy transition. We're doing all of this in partnership with Indigenous Peoples – including through investments of $800 million in Indigenous-led conservation initiatives.

"Protecting the planet isn't just about having clean air and fresh water today. It's also about fairness – about making sure we can pass on the Canada we know and love to future generations so they can experience beautiful landscapes, clean air, and healthy ecosystems, while creating opportunities by growing our clean economy.

"On this World Environment Day, I invite all Canadians to reflect on how even the smallest actions – like reducing, reusing, and recycling or taking public transit – can help protect our environment. Together, we can restore a cleaner and safer environment for everyone."

