OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Vesak, also known as Buddha Day:

"Today, we join hundreds of millions of Buddhists in Canada and around the world to celebrate Vesak.

"The most sacred Buddhist festival, Vesak commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. For Buddhists, this is a time for reflection, meditation, and spiritual renewal. Inspired by Buddha and his values of respect, wisdom, and goodwill, many will also take part in acts of charity and volunteer in their local communities.

"As Buddhists take this time to reaffirm their commitment to generosity, compassion, and selfless service taught by the Buddha, may we all keep building a stronger, more inclusive country.

"Today, and every day, I invite all Canadians to embrace the values of generosity, service, and compassion at the heart of Vesak. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish a happy and blessed day to everyone celebrating."

