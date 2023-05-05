OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Vesak:

"Today, we celebrate Vesak, the most sacred festival for hundreds of millions of Buddhists around the world. Vesak commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

"Vesak is a day for charity, reflection, and celebration. On this day, many Buddhists will visit their temples to pray, sing hymns, and make offerings. Some will light paper lanterns and release them into the sky, while others will mount spectacular light displays to celebrate the Buddha's life. This occasion will also be marked with various acts of kindness, as people give back to those less fortunate in their communities.

"Vesak invites all of us to reflect on the Buddha's teachings of compassion, peace, and goodwill – values that inspire people all over the world and unite us as Canadians. As we draw inspiration from more than 2,500 years of Buddhist wisdom, we recognize the important contributions Buddhist communities have made, and continue to make, to Canada, and we renew our commitment to building a fairer, stronger, and more inclusive country for everyone.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating Vesak, in Canada and around the world, a joyful and peaceful day."

