OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Vaisakhi:

"Today, Sikhs in Canada and around the world will celebrate Vaisakhi.

"The holiest day of the year in the Sikh faith, Vaisakhi celebrates the creation of the community of baptized Sikhs, known as the Khalsa, by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699.

"To mark this occasion, Sikhs traditionally gather at their local Gurdwaras to pray and read from the sacred texts and organize religious processions, known as Nagar Kirtans, across the country. While these past two years have been challenging, I know people found inspiration in Sikhism's teachings of equality, unity, and social justice – values which we all strive to embody, now and as we recover from the pandemic and move ahead to better times.

"For all Canadians, Vaisakhi is an opportunity to honour Canada's Sikh community – one of the largest in the world – and celebrate the many contributions they have made, and continue to make, in shaping the strong, diverse, and inclusive Canada we know today. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Canadians of Sikh faith have shown their commitment to their communities and their country through seva – selfless service. They have supported their local food banks, provided warm clothing to the homeless, and raised money for many other community initiatives.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I extend our warmest wishes to the Sikh community and all those celebrating Vaisakhi, here at home and around the world.

"Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh."

