OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Vaisakhi:

"Today, Sikhs in Canada and around the world will come together to celebrate Vaisakhi, one of the holiest days of the Sikh calendar.

"Vaisakhi commemorates the creation of the Khalsa and is also a celebration of the spring harvest festival. It is a time of reflection, gratitude, and renewal, symbolizing unity and community. Today, Sikhs will gather at their local Gurdwaras, participate in vibrant and colourful parades known as Nagar Kirtans, and celebrate their rich diversity and heritage.

"As Canada marks its fifth annual celebration of Sikh Heritage Month this April, Vaisakhi offers another opportunity for all of us to recognize the invaluable and ongoing contributions that Canadians of Sikh faith bring our communities. This is especially evident in their countless acts of selfless service – or seva – which exemplify the values of generosity and compassion at the heart of their faith and encourage us to be better.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating today a happy and blessed Vaisakhi.

"Vaisakhi diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan."

